Andrey Germanov@germanov
Software developer and entrepreneur. Develop online services and write about progremming.
Andrey Germanov
Software developer and entrepreneur. Develop online services and write about progremming.
Interested Topics
remote-workingdevelopmenttechgolangproductmobile-appspythonweb-designuser-experiencecode-qualitygoreactjsreactstrategyjavascriptkotlingithubonline-educationcodingprogramminguiweb-developmentmobile-app-developmentnetworkingentrepreneuriotstartupcreativitycomputer-visionmobiletestingtutorialpaymentspython3software-engineeringautomationwebcodetechnologyinternetmlsoftwarelinuxfrontendwebsiteui-designstartupsbackendfunctional-programmingdata-analyticsalgorithmshackernoon-top-storydeveloperpython-programminglean-startupeducationreact-nativedatabasechatbotscontainersfacebookfreelancingwebsite-developmentfundinguxapidockersoftware-developmentgraphqlhtmlsoftware-testingsqldeveloper-toolsrest-apisaaswebdevmicroservicesyoutubelearningremote-workproductivitylearning-to-codefoundersfront-end-development