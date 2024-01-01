Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @gdadoyan's 1 stories for 3 hours and 50 minutes.

    #Interests

    software-testing

    test-automation

    quality-assurance

    code-quality

    selenium

    hackernoon-top-story

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Automation Bro, I create videos and blog posts related to test automation and quality assurance.

    profile-img

    Peter Thomas, Creator of the Karate Test Automation Framework

    profile-img

    Przemysław Paczoski, I'm a QA Team Leader and Test Automation Engineer. I'm writing a blog about testing, business and personal development.

    profile-img

    Mikkel Sørseth, MSc student av Copenhagen Business School, working in the RPA and test automation industry.

    profile-img

    Jeremias Rößler, #Founder & #CEO of @retest_en (http://retest.org), bringing #AI to #test #automation.

    profile-img