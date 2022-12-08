Gaurang Torvekar

I have worked across various web3 projects throughout my career as a Solidity developer and a Product Lead. I have more than ten years of experience in the software industry, having worked mainly as a Software Developer and an Entrepreneur throughout my career. As a developer, I am proficient in Solidity (Ethereum), web3.js, ethers JS and NodeJS. As an entrepreneur, I have worked on innovative projects with B2B and B2C customers. On a typical day, I focus mainly on product development while leading a team of world-class software developers in my current role. I can write Smart Contracts and consult on everything related to NFTs for the following blockchain protocols - Ethereum Mainnet (Solidity), Polygon, RSK, Binance Smart Chain.