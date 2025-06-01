Hamilton, Bermuda, B.O.T. | Hagerman, Idaho, U.S.A. Head of Content Marketing & Strategy (founder)

Hi, I’m Frank! 👋 I’m a writer, licensed attorney, and full-stack content strategist who’s ghostwritten books for Wall Street Journal bestsellers, published legal scholarship, built tech blogs from scratch, and somehow still found time to launch a media persona for an AI career coach named Emma. I spent the last few years at Cloudbeds, where I started as a technical writer and promptly rebranded the whole gig into something much weirder and more fun: think API docs, pitch decks, and Medium essays with Easter eggs. Before that, I helped execs at SaaS companies, legal orgs, and AI ventures sound like themselves—only better. My work’s popped up in Harvard Business Review, NYT, Hackernoon (yo), and places your general counsel might side-eye. I’m into GPT prompting, UX clarity, hospitality tech, and long walks on the blockchains. Based in NYC and Bermuda. Still wearing that same ‘YOU DIED’ tee. Let’s build something people remember. 👉 linkedin.com/in/frank-morgan-cloudbeds 👉 esquirefr