Fishon Amos

Technical Team Member

I’m a Software Engineer, Researcher, and Entrepreneur building across AI, Bitcoin, and real-world infrastructure. My work spans from startups to open research, all tied together by one goal: creating systems that are powerful, trustworthy, and impactful. Reala → building a modern property management platform, helping agencies and property managers operate more efficiently. Tapnob → creating a Bitcoin payment rail for Africa, making it simple for people and businesses to spend Bitcoin in everyday life. Atoma → LLM infrastructure in Rust & CUDA, implemented models like Phi-3 and Mistral, built confidential-computing interfaces for private inference, and designed agent frameworks and RAG pipelines at scale. Research → led HGuard, a middleware for safe LLM tool use (98% accuracy across 100 scenarios). Now exploring cryptographic guarantees for AI safety to verify policy compliance at inference time. Invited to Anthropic Research Fellowship, but visa restrictions prevented My long-ter