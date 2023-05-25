Fedor Usakov

Started as a freelancer after getting bored with my Korean pop-star career. Learned a lot from YouTube tutorials and my grandma's advices. Worked for a big enterprise company but fell in love with startup culture. Addicted to coffee and lemon tart. Changing my IDE color theme and font settings will make me feel safe and secure. Traveling the world as a digital nomad, but somehow always returning home to the tiny island in the Siam gulf. I love cats, dogs, and other creatures, but cats have certain privileges. Born in Ukraine.