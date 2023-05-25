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Fedor Usakov

@fedor

Frontend development fanatic, code quality advocate and Ux evangelist.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @fedor’s stories for

20 days 3 hours and 24 minutes

What?

Fedor Usakov

Started as a freelancer after getting bored with my Korean pop-star career. Learned a lot from YouTube tutorials and my grandma's advices. Worked for a big enterprise company but fell in love with startup culture. Addicted to coffee and lemon tart. Changing my IDE color theme and font settings will make me feel safe and secure. Traveling the world as a digital nomad, but somehow always returning home to the tiny island in the Siam gulf. I love cats, dogs, and other creatures, but cats have certain privileges. Born in Ukraine.

Interested Topics

reactreactjsreact-hookreact-reduxreact-componentsreact-modalmanage-react-modalstypescriptnode.jsRemixNext.jsMongo
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