emmanuel samuel @ emmz I am a front-end developer specializing in responsive web design, device-compatible email templates, 3D web integration,

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ emmz 's 1 stories for and 7 minutes.

#Interests

creditcoin gluwa creditcoin-network creditcoin-blockchain what-is-spacecoin financial-inclusion the-spacecoin-mission spacecoin-use-case