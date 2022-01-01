Edward Sapir
@edwardsapir
One of the most important figures in the development of the discipline of linguistics in the United States
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @edwardsapir's 10 stories for and 4 minutes.
hackernoon-books
project-gutenberg
the-study-of-speech
edward-sapir
language
communication
books
ebooks
Mark Twain, American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.
Benjamin Jowett, Influential administrative reformer in the University of Oxford, a theologian and translator of Plato
Adam Smith, The Essays of Adam Smith
John Maynard Keynes, The Economic Consequences of the Peace