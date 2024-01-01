Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    0

    #Interests

    data-science

    data-visualization

    python

    programming

    rico

    python-rico

    html

    data

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Elbie Moonga, Highly motivated software developer with 4+ years experience. Open to new opportunities

    profile-img

    Rossiel, Full-Stack Web Development student at Microverse.

    profile-img

    Thaís, Full Stack Developer - Ruby on Rails, React, JS, CSS3, HTML5

    profile-img

    Bekhzod, Beka

    profile-img

    Stephen Kosisochukwu Ezeokwelume, Web developer, I.T Project Manager & Scrum Master

    profile-img