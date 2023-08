Harrison @ drogon Software Engineer Javascript programmer

Full stack Node.js developer with 5 years of experience. Frontend heavy using React.js, Next.js and React Native. Currently learning Blockchain technologies.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ drogon 's 1 stories for 1 days 10 hours and 18 minutes.

#Interests

hackernoon-top-story technology programming javascript artificial-intelligence web-monetization web-development machine-learning software-development blockchain

#Vested-Interests

Work/ed For: Fleetsimplify Also Hodls: Bitcoin