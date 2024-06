Kumar D. @ dkumar123 Freelance Developer with over 4 years of experience in app development.

I am a freelance developer having 4+ years of experience in app development.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ dkumar123 's 1 stories for and 22 minutes.

#Interests

healthcare-technology-trends tech-trends-2024 healthcare-tech healthcare-industry ai-in-healthcare ml-in-healthcare blockchain-in-healthcare genomics