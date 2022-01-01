Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
profile-img
linkedin social icontwitter social icon

#Interests

security

venture-capital

coding

software-development

hackernoon-top-story

Related HackerNoon Humans:

Mark McKinney, Studied Entrepreneurship and Strategic Communication at High Point University. Founder of BlueSkyAI.

profile-img

Kenneth HLVT, When I am not out chasing grades in rock climbing, I work in DevRel and enjoy writing technical content.

profile-img

Sam Barrows, Data Scientist @Airbnb

profile-img

Brett Schor, Head of Marketing & Communications @ QEDIT | Bitcoin Pleb

profile-img