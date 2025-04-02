Seattle, US Senior Data Scientist - Statistician

Dharmateja Priyadarshi Uddandarao is a distinguished analytics, statistics, and data science professional whose work advances evidence-based decision-making at the intersection of machine learning, statistical modeling, and business economics. With a Master’s in Analytics (Statistical Modeling) from Northeastern University and a Data Science–focused Computer Science degree from NIT Trichy, he has built a career applying scientific rigor to high-stakes technology and financial systems. As a Senior Data Scientist and Statistician at Amazon and previously a Senior Data Analyst at Capital One—Dharmateja leads the development of predictive, causal, and econometric frameworks that quantify the business and economic impact of large-scale AI, digital transformation, and enterprise technology programs. His published research in applied statistics and predictive science emphasizes model robustness, interpretability, and trustworthy analytical systems, reflecting his ability to translate complex