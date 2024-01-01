Daniel @ dga MSc Cybersecurity. CKA.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ dga 's 2 stories for 6 hours and 37 minutes.

#Interests

kubernetes self-improvement cyber-security networking cryptocurrency-investment cloud-computing hackathons data-security hacking automation devops information-security programming tech engineering self-driving-cars monitoring cybersecurity crypto cryptocurrency careers functional-programming blockchain internet product-development algorithms mathematics privacy personal-data docker machine-learning coding apple security project-management cyber-threats productivity decentralization linux writing software-architecture growth-hacking continuous-integration authentication artificial-intelligence software-engineering neural-networks open-source career-advice software-development programming-languages tech-careers aws finance