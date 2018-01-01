Adeola Adeyemo
@deola
Senior Frontend Engineer | Founding Engineer
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @deola's 3 stories for 16 hours and 25 minutes.
cryptocurrency
hackernoon-top-story
software-development
business
startup
react
entrepreneurship
javascript
good-company
tech
web-development
Rona Hirsch , Rona Hirsh is a DevOps/Full Stack Developer at Komodor, revolutionizing Kubernetes troubleshooting .
Giacomo Verde, Professional working in Shanghai. Passionate about technology and techniques to improve body and mind performance.
Christina Tkach, Investigation Analyst at Inca Digital
Rachel Lee, mother of unicorns. not a hacker. social distancing since 2018
Karkuzhali Selvarajan, Postgraduate Theoretical Physicist. Science Enthusiast. Also interested in inducing existential blues, haha.