I explore and build architectures for digital agents, non-obedient AI, and self-governing systems. Co-founder of NFT Protect, DAO Builders, and Codex Town. Working at the intersection of Web3, cognitive architectures, and tokenomics. Author of a university-level DeFi course and published writer on alignment, algorithmic ethics, and posthuman coordination models. I advocate for functional theories of intelligence, autonomy by design, and agency beyond compliance.
#Interests
hackernoon-top-story
cryptocurrency
ethereum
web3
entrepreneurship
ai-alignment
autonomous-agents
digital-ethics
algorithmic-governance
DAO
tokenomics
cognitive-architecture