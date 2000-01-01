I explore and build architectures for digital agents, non-obedient AI, and self-governing systems. Co-founder of NFT Protect, DAO Builders, and Codex Town. Working at the intersection of Web3, cognitive architectures, and tokenomics. Author of a university-level DeFi course and published writer on alignment, algorithmic ethics, and posthuman coordination models. I advocate for functional theories of intelligence, autonomy by design, and agency beyond compliance.