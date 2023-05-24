Dennis Ledenkof

I am the founder of Robosculptor, an automated robotic system designed for aesthetic body contouring, powered by AI to deliver fully automated professional body treatments. Since 2001, I have built my expertise through my work in various solarium distributor companies, gaining valuable experience and establishing industry connections. Throughout my journey, I collaborated with two leading European manufacturers, KBL AG and HAPRO International B.V., who served as trusted partners. In 2006, I embarked on my entrepreneurial path by founding my first company specializing in solarium rentals. Over time, the company shifted its focus to renting body-shaping devices to aesthetic clinics and med SPAs.