Ashleigh
@decryptncurrency
Creator of many things from food to digital content. I am expanding my skill sets and social network.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @decryptncurrency's 2 stories for 5 hours and 24 minutes.
learning-to-code
aws
remote-work
web-monetization
startups
Corite, Corite is a platform that allows fans to invest in an artist’s song in exchange for a portion of the...
leela_krishna_kumar, I am Backend Developer with Coding, Philosophy and Writing as main interests.
Théo, 🌊⚓⸮
Tamas Kadar, I am a 27-year-old entrepreneur, CEO and one of two founders at one of the most exciting fraud preve...