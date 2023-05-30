Denis Avramenko@davramenko
Solutions Architect at Solvd. Constructing & Leading Software Development is my passion
Denis Avramenko
Solutions Architect at Solvd. Constructing & Leading Software Development is my passion
Interested Topics
software-developmentweb-developmentsoftware-engineeringdevopssoftware-architecturearchitecturequality-assurancetestingsoftware-testingautomated-testingaifuture-of-aimachine-learningmachinelearningmlmobile-app-developmentandroid-app-developmentwriting-promptschatbot-developmentchatgptios-app-developmentios-developmentioshackernoon-top-story