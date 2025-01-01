Danish
@danishmk
Hi! I'm a product designer. I'm here to make your knowledge about design design process more remarkable
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @danishmk's 2 stories for and 20 minutes.
ui-design
ux-design
design-systems
user-interface
atomic-design-system
ui-ux
good-ui-design-examples
building-blocks-of-ui
Angle2, We are a UX/UI design team that does only one thing: design of complex web applications — and does it perfectly.
Roman Shimin, UX/UI Design Lead at appello.co
Olha, Lead UX/UI Designer, Top Medium Writer, and a Founder of the UX Designers Club.
Lazar Nikolov, Full-stack Engineer👨🏻💻 UX/UI Designer👨🏻🎨 Blogging about JS and design📝