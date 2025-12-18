Daniel Okoro@danielochinasa
Fullstack Developer | Flutter Specialist | Clean Code Advocate I build elegant cross-platform mobile and web application
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Daniel Okoro
NigeriaFullStack Software Engineer
Dynamic full-stack software Engineer focused on mobile and web technologies. Specialised in Flutter, Dart, and cross-platform development for Android and iOS. Passionate about clean code, scalable architecture, and test-driven development, with a strong focus on building reliable, user-centred software under real-world constraints.