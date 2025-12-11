Damian Griggs grew up in Portland, Oregon after being adopted at a young age from Montana. He was born May 1st, 2003 and since that day has faced many challenges. After having a stroke at 18 years old and going blind at 19 he has strived to show there is no obstacle that can stop the human spirit. He has published 2 books, 2 albums with hand-painted covers, and shipped over 40 repositories on GitHub. He has been featured in Authority Magazine and now, of course, HackerNoon. For press or business inquiries please visit my website which you can find by googling "Damian Griggs Adaptive Systems Architect" or for convenience email damiangriggs@damiangriggs.com For press/media you can google "Damian Griggs Adaptive Systems Architect" to find my website and all the goodies I have in it for you.