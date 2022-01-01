Corban De La Vega
@corbandelavega
CMO at DecorMatters, a one-of-a-kind app redifining the interior design and furniture shopping experience with AI & AR.
interiordesign
ai
ar
app
interiordesignapp
ecommerce
furniture-ecommerce-solution
technology
Manatal, The next generation of AI-powered recruiting software.
LALAL.AI, AI stem separation tool for precise stem extraction. Remove vocal, instrumental, drums, bass, guitar...
D1zzy1zzy, en·tre·pre·neur, pro·gram·mer
Ukeje Chukwuemeriwo Goodness, Mechanical Engineering Student. Interested in Computational Sciences, Human Philosophy and Psychology.