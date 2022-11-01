Christian Seifert
@christianseifert
Researcher-in-residence in the Forta community who previously spent 14 years working on web security at Microsoft.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @christianseifert's 1 stories for and 58 minutes.
cybersecurity
phishing
web3
cyberattacks
security
cybersecurity-awareness
online-security
optimization
Lauranutt, CyberSecurity Enthusiast, interested in latest digital trends, reader, hiker.
Medha Mehta, Cybersecurity blogger and digital marketer @ yottled.com
Prakash Sethuraman, CISO at CloudBees
Junade Ali, Software engineering manager, author and computer scientist.
Michael Greene, CEO of Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions.