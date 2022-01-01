Chisom Ndukwu is a tech enthusiast with a particular interest in cybersecurity and blockchain application. He follows the developments in these fields very closely and enjoys engaging in impactful discussions around them. When he is not writing about tech, he is either writing about human experience through storytelling, reading books, or singing on top of his lungs. He provides freelance writing services, which have earned him conspicuous visibility in recent times.

Having been a teacher for 5 years before venturing full-time into technical writing and content creation, Chisom Ndukwu understands the power of creative language; he uses words intentionally and clearly in a way that they sparkle in the mind and resonate in reality. Besides, he enjoys python programming and is really building cool projects with it. As a plus to his vast expertise, he is adept at data analysis with Microsoft Excel, with 5+ years of experience.