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Chidinma E. A

@chidinmaa

content writer turned Web3 geek girl. exploring the crypto & web3-verse; turning my findings into stories anyone can understand

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Chidinma E. A

Enugu, NGContent Writing Team Lead

content writer turned Web3 geek girl. exploring the crypto & web3-verse; turning my findings into stories anyone can understand

Work History

Current Position:

Bluxies Incorporated Content Writing Team Lead

Interested Topics

gluwadeficrypto-microloansblockchain-creditcbn-enaira-partnershipfintech-for-smesblockchain-lendingfinancial-inclusion-technology
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