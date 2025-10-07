Chidinma E. A@chidinmaa
content writer turned Web3 geek girl. exploring the crypto & web3-verse; turning my findings into stories anyone can understand
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @chidinmaa’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Chidinma E. A
Enugu, NGContent Writing Team Lead
content writer turned Web3 geek girl. exploring the crypto & web3-verse; turning my findings into stories anyone can understand
Work History
Current Position:
Bluxies Incorporated Content Writing Team Lead