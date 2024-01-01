Calvin McLean
@calvinmclean
AZ based software engineer
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @calvinmclean's 1 stories for and 26 minutes.
software-development
programming
golang
go
hackernoon-top-story
Ismail Tlemcani, Software engineer, blogger, lifelong learner
Oblivious, We are the dev team at oblivious.ai. We build privacy tech and share our learnings, thoughts, challenges, and more!
Christina Tkach, Investigation Analyst at Inca Digital
Aahan Bhatt, Products. Truth Seeker.
Dilin John, Data Scientist flavored on NLP