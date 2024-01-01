Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @borisburrda's 1 stories for and 13 minutes.

    #Interests

    yoga

    blockchain

    artificial-intelligence

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Giorgio, Master student in artificial intelligence in Switzerland.

    profile-img

    Navendu, Artificial Intelligence Engineer with a hint of Natural Stupidity

    profile-img

    Riade, My name is Riade, I am a full stack web developer, python and artificial intelligence programmer.

    profile-img

    Mariojose Palma, I'm an Entrepreneur, Artificial Intelligence expert and Software Engineer with over 15 years of experience.

    profile-img

    Jesse Roy, Jesse Roy is a content writer of various blogs on Advanced technology like artificial intelligence.

    profile-img