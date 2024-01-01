Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @bobbytables's 1 stories for 1 hours and 35 minutes.

    #Interests

    tech-companies

    carbon-black

    broadcom

    corporate-greed

    ethics

    symantec

    carbon-black-news

    layoffs-2024

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Alex Edmonds, https://blog.openpodcast.xyz/podcast-book/

    profile-img

    Carissa Lintao, Kind Innovator | CEO @ Apptuitive

    profile-img

    Asad Rahman, Work with teams to build tech for global good | Write about it on asadrahman.io | Born: Pakistan. Living: Rwanda

    profile-img

    John Michaelides, On a mission to create world where every piece of data is trusted, valued and never abused

    profile-img

    AnarchoCatholic, From truth to peer review to copy; anarcho-capitalism; bitcoin; Defi; blockchain; marketing; Austrian economics

    profile-img