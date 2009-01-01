ReadWrite
Born in an unbanked nation in 1985 during the biggest 📈inflation my country experienced in modern history. I moved to🌍Europe in 2009 to🤓study and to💫improve my life. No university degree helped me with it, but Bitcoin. Since then I am committed to share📊research and reports✍️I write about blockchain not as an investment advice but from a technological, social, and economic perspective. I believe Bitcoin and the whole blockchain industry is more than number goes up.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @blocknumberzero's 1 stories for 2 hours and 26 minutes.

#Interests

cryptocurrency

blockchain

bitcoin

nft

web3

technology

decentralization

defi

