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Bhavna Hirani

@bhavnah

I write about building products, leading teams, and where software, AI, and human-centered design intersect.

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Bhavna Hirani

San Francisco, CASoftware Development Manager

I write about building products, leading teams, and where software, AI, and human-centered design intersect.

Work History

Current Position:

AUTODESKSoftware Development Manager

Previous Positions:

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AmazonSoftware Development Manager

Interested Topics

aiai-modelsbigger-ai-modelsdependable-ai-systemai-raceai-battleai-warsai-parameters
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