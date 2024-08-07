Bhavna Hirani@bhavnah
I write about building products, leading teams, and where software, AI, and human-centered design intersect.
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Bhavna Hirani
San Francisco, CASoftware Development Manager
I write about building products, leading teams, and where software, AI, and human-centered design intersect.
Work History
Current Position:
AUTODESKSoftware Development Manager
Previous Positions: