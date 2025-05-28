Bhanu Sekhar Guttikonda@bhanusekhar
Lead Software Developer
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @bhanusekhar’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Bhanu Sekhar Guttikonda
Downingtown, USLeade Software Developer
Software Engineering Leader with 10+ years of experience in full-stack TypeScript, cloud-native systems, and enterprise DevOps. I design resilient, AI-driven solutions across cloud, IoT, and ML pipelines. IEEE Senior Member and Sigma Xi Full Member, actively shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure