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Bhanu Sekhar Guttikonda

@bhanusekhar

Lead Software Developer

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @bhanusekhar’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Bhanu Sekhar Guttikonda

Downingtown, USLeade Software Developer

Software Engineering Leader with 10+ years of experience in full-stack TypeScript, cloud-native systems, and enterprise DevOps. I design resilient, AI-driven solutions across cloud, IoT, and ML pipelines. IEEE Senior Member and Sigma Xi Full Member, actively shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure

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programmingsoftware-developmentweb-monetizationaiartificial-intelligencemachine-learningcodinghackernoon-top-story
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