I'm Sergey Snegirev, the head of game design and app development at Dobro Games, and host the "80 Levels of Game Design" podcast/YouTube channel. Now, I work as a game designer, but I have an education as a journalist. As an indie developer (BeatBoy Music), I also make free apps on Google Play for musicians. These are some unusual synthesizers and noise machines. I want to continue to develop in the direction of game design and create free resources and apps for the community. I genuinely believe there is real power in freely sharing knowledge and creativity. And I will make every effort to achieve this.