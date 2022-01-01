Olusegun Joel Titus
@authorityjoel
Ph.D. Candidate at Universitat Pompeu Fabra. Blockchain and web3 technology, Audio platforms researcher.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @authorityjoel's 8 stories for 20 hours and 7 minutes.
crypto
blockchain
security
technology
cryptocurrency
