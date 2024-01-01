Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @annasher's 1 stories for and 17 minutes.

    #Interests

    devops-metrics

    devops

    microservices

    prometheus

    software-architecture

    grafana

    metrics-vs-logs

    time-series-database

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Andrii Chepik, Ukrainian DevOps Engineer with 3 years of experience.

    profile-img

    Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Frankenstein; Or, The Modern Prometheus

    profile-img

    Tripad, Product Design @ Last9.io

    profile-img

    Vedant Shrivastava, Stanford | Mozilla | CS @ KIIT University | AI | Cloud Architect-DevOps | Cybersecurity-SparkAR

    profile-img

    Ashish Rana, Drafting Everyday !!

    profile-img