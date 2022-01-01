andy
@andrewnelson
andyhub.com
product-management
product-design
design
ux-design
strategy
product
product-management-advice
break-into-product-management
Vladimir Berezovsky, Web dude @flawlessappio
Startups, Product Development, Sports & Seafood
Pramod Chandrayan, CPO @FarmArt | AIML| Data Science | Product Engineering Consultant
Franz Rodenacker, Product Design, Usability and UX, Frontend Development
Alex Harris, Founder at Adadot.com. The world’s first fitness tracker for work, helping developers improve the wa...