Andreas Kozachenko

Head of Technology Strategy and Solutions

I’m Head of Technology Strategy and Solutions at Expert Soft. For more than 11 years I’ve been helping enterprises keep their ecommerce platforms stable and scalable under real-world pressure. My background is in Java and SAP Commerce, but my focus has always been bigger than tools, aligning tech choices with business outcomes. I’ve spent my career inside projects where the stakes are high: millions of users, global rollouts, integrations with complex ERP landscapes. What I learned early is that technology is rarely about “more” — more features, more layers, more buzzwords. It’s about making smart tradeoffs, resisting over-engineering, and knowing when less delivers more. I’m pragmatic by nature. I stress-test ideas before trusting them, cut through hype when I see it, and value solutions that can survive production traffic over shiny slides in a pitch deck. I believe software engineering is less about chasing perfection and more about building systems that don’t collapse when peopl