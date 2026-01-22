Newyork Founder

Aman Vaths is a blockchain architect, systems engineer, and founder focused on building real-world decentralized infrastructure beyond speculation and hype. With a background spanning blockchain protocols, distributed systems, and large-scale Web3 product engineering, Aman works at the intersection of identity, payments, decentralized finance, and sovereign blockchain architecture. He is the founder of multiple blockchain initiatives, including stablecoin infrastructure, decentralized identity systems, and enterprise-grade Web3 platforms. His work emphasizes production-ready systems—not demos—covering areas such as on-chain identity verification, crypto on-ramps/off-ramps, payment rails, smart-contract-driven marketplaces, and custom Layer-1 and Layer-3 blockchains. Aman has led the design and execution of complex systems including: • Stablecoin-based financial platforms with real-world utility • Web3 identity and KYC verification networks • High-concurrency blockchain architectur