Liling Tan
@alvations
Code, write, possibly stream someday.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @alvations's 3 stories for 7 hours and 16 minutes.
future-of-work
megafansesports
zelda
the-legend-of-zelda
gaming
video-games
nintendo
breath-of-the-wild
Neil Druckmann, Neil Druckmann is is an Israeli-American writer, creative director, designer, programmer and co-pres...
Venture Boat, Interested in video games & technology
Akash Nadar, Read | Write | Learn & Most importantly LISTEN.
A Technophile , Astrophile and an Ambivert ;-)
High Point Gamer, Hammond main. You know how I roll.