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Alicia He

@aliciahe

8+ years of experience in Strategy & Ops and Banking, focusing on building and growing high-growth tech start-ups.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @aliciahe’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Alicia He

New York City, USBanking & Expansion

8+ years of experience in Strategy & Ops and Banking, focusing on building and growing high-growth tech start-ups.

Work History

Current Position:

WiseBanking & Expansion

Previous Positions:

Butter TechnologiesChief of Staff

Interested Topics

startup-lessonsbusiness-operationsstartup-strategyoperational-intelligencestartup-operational-moatstartup-efficiencylean-startup-systemscapital-efficiency
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