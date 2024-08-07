Alicia He@aliciahe
8+ years of experience in Strategy & Ops and Banking, focusing on building and growing high-growth tech start-ups.
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Alicia He
New York City, USBanking & Expansion
8+ years of experience in Strategy & Ops and Banking, focusing on building and growing high-growth tech start-ups.
Work History
Current Position:
WiseBanking & Expansion
Previous Positions:
Butter TechnologiesChief of Staff