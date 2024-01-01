Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @alexgalkin's 1 stories for and 6 minutes.

    #Interests

    sales-strategy

    b2b-sales

    b2b-sales-strategy

    startup-growth

    in-house-sales-team

    outsourcing-sales

    effective-hiring

    revenue-scaling

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Talentsumo, Various learning articles in technology and sales.

    profile-img

    Ariana Shannon, Ariana Shannon is the Marketing Director at SalesIntel. SalesIntel provides the most accurate and affordable b2b data.

    profile-img

    Steve Kehler, 2X Noonies award winner. Downloading brain dumps before deletion. To the 2nd grader, a 4th grader is a genius.

    profile-img

    chanakyakyatham, Chanakya Kyatham is a Senior Digital Marketing Manager at ParamInfo Computer Services Pvt Ltd

    profile-img

    Wilson Huang, With an extensive background in entrepreneurship, legal studies, and sales, Wilson Huang brings a vibrant energy to his role as a Go-to-Market Strategist at ATMOSIScience. An academic adventurer, he's known for his unique journey through multiple prestigious universities, studying diverse fields concurrently. But it's not all business and academia; Wilson's love for sailing, cooking, piano playing, and writing adds an unexpected twist to his persona. He's a unique fusion of professional acumen and personal passion, constantly challenging the status quo, and making waves in the worlds of business and technology.

    profile-img