Alex Vakulov
@alexcybersmith
Security Expert, Journalist, Editor
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @alexcybersmith's 1 stories for and 2 minutes.
software-development
artificial-intelligence
hackernoon-top-story
Infinite Waves, Web Developer - writing the Infinite Waves newsletter to learn about Artificial Intelligence. 🤖 Dan Clayton
Giorgio, Master student in artificial intelligence in Switzerland.
Tural Gurbanov, Head of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Department at ivi.ru, PhD
Rumi Janson , I am a tech enthusiast who shares her insights about the latest evolving artificial intelligence.
Riade, My name is Riade, I am a full stack web developer, python and artificial intelligence programmer.