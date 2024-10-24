Alex Casalboni@alexcasalboniedgee
Passionate about sharing & helping others learn | In love with storytelling
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Alex Casalboni
Bologna, ITDeveloper Advocate
Alex is a software engineer passionate about web technologies and music. He began working on web projects and sharing his experiences in 2011. His passion for programming spans different languages such as Python, JavaScript, and Rust, as well as the open-source world and startups. After spending 6 years helping developers and companies adopt cloud technologies, Alex returned to the startup life to help businesses adopt edge computing technologies powered by WebAssembly, focusing on product development and developer advocacy.