Aleksei Skorik
@aleksei_skorik
Founder & CEO at Nanga Agency. Millennial with a passion for science, tech startups and welsh corgi.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @aleksei_skorik's 1 stories for and 40 minutes.
startup
pr
deep-tech
public-relations
startup-lessons
startup-advice
business-strategy
marketing-strategies
Chris Gale, Co-founder of Gale Strategies, a marketing and public relations firm serving technology companies and tech investors.
Olivier Acuna, Journalist since 1984. In Web3 since 2018. Writer, reporter, ghostwriter, marketing, and Public Relations.
Rick Chen, Rick Chen is the senior director, head of public relations at Blind. He writes about tech culture and the workplace.