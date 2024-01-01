Akos
@akoskm
Hi! 👋 I'm Ákos, a Full-stack web developer building software and writing about it.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @akoskm's 1 stories for and 6 minutes.
software-development
web-development
typescript
remix
remix-framework
graphql
react
hackernoon-top-story
Josh Claunch, React/TypeScript nerd with a computer and too many ideas.
Creator of Zedux and the occasional piece of music 🎵🎵🎵
Anatolii Kabanov, Developing and enjoying life.
Life is one, implement yours.
All the best in your endeavors.
Yuliia Nikitina, Tech writer with a passion for data: data visualization, analytics, and science. Exploring UX at its best.
Tomasz Cichociński, I write about TypeScript, React, and Node.js. Exploring real-time rendering and Elixir in spare time.
Mathias Rahikainen, Full-stack developer interested in web technologies.