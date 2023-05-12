Adil Ummer

I love to write. From research to editing, I love the entire writing process. I have been writing full-time since 2019. I have written articles about a variety of topics, mostly related to technology. But all those have been on the work front. Here, I hope to write more about the topics that are important to me personally. Some of them are thoughts and ideas I have been wrestling with for a while. Others are rants. Other things about me? Well, I love to read. I love watching movies. I am also a bit into metal (not the chemical component, but the music genre.) I also procrastinate on all of these.