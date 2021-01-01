D K
@0xdelken
BUIDLing in web3 @RΞITIO | ex-tradfi
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @0xdelken's 3 stories for 4 hours and 47 minutes.
blockchain
crypto
cryptocurrency
decentralization
finance
money
technology
Sophia Oberoi, Blockchain blogger
D1zzy1zzy, en·tre·pre·neur, pro·gram·mer
Paul d'Aoust, I'm a writer and developer mentor with Holochain, a toolkit for P2P apps.
Jordan Mack, Blockchain developer. ♥ Rust. Founder of RigidBit blockchain. Cryptocurrency since 2011. Health nut.