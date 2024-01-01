I'm Chandan specialized in Web3 Dapp Development, Community Building, and Research, with nearly 1.5 years of experience in the ⛓️ blockchain world. Before that, I spent over 1 year working at the intersection of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. My curiosity has led me to explore various technologies, including Electric Vehicles 🚗, Energy Storage Systems 💾, Web3 🌐, AI 🤖, Brain-Computer Interfaces 🧠, and 3D Printing 🖨️.