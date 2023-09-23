Search icon
    ABOUT THE BOOKSTORE DEDICATIONSby@corydoctorow

    ABOUT THE BOOKSTORE DEDICATIONS

    Every chapter of this file has been dedicated to a different bookstore, and in each case, it's a store that I love, a store that's helped me discover books that opened my mind, a store that's helped my career along. The stores didn't pay me anything for this -- I haven't even told them about it -- but it seems like the right thing to do. After all, I'm hoping that you'll read this ebook and decide to buy the paper book, so it only makes sense to suggest a few places you can pick it up!
