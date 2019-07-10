Search icon
About Tech Independence [VIDEO]

WATCH Founding Hacker Noon, Independent Publications, and the Future of Tech with David Smooke

Was great to meet Amber in person and be a guest on the Cazzell Report. Have been reading her for awhile, and I suggest you do the same :-) hackernoon.com/@ambercazzell. In this video, we talk about independent tech publications and make predictions for the future of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized technologies.

Watch the Video

…Also don’t forget to check out and subscribe to Hacker Noon on Youtube. We’re releasing 1–2 interviews a week with top tech professionals.

