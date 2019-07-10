Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

About Tech Independence [VIDEO]

Was great to meet Amber in person and be a guest on the Cazzell Report. Have been reading her for awhile, and I suggest you do the same :-) hackernoon.com/@ambercazzell. In this video, we talk about independent tech publications and make predictions for the future of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized technologies.

